Tyra Banks is thrilled after unexpected news - thanks fans for support The Dancing with the Stars host is delighted

Tyra Banks has shared happy news with fans who couldn't wait to congratulate her!

The Dancing with the Stars host took to Instagram to make the announcement about her work baby and revealed her SMiZE Cream had sold out!

Tyra - who is a mum-of-one - shared a photo which said: "Wow, y'all love us! SMiZE Cream is temporarily SOLD OUT," she then added a selfie along with a lengthy heartfelt caption which read: "Wow. I am beyond humbled and extremely touched. Starting a business is a non-stop challenge.

"There are constant setbacks and obstacles that can really make you feel exhausted - OFTEN. But the wonderful things that come about, like so many people loving your product and giving rave reviews or welcoming new, excited team members to our work family makes us entrepreneurs super proud.

Tyra shared a selfie alongside her message

"@SMiZECream is not just about ice cream with a yummy SURPRIZE inside of every serving. It’s about GOAL SETTING & GOAL GETTING. As we continue to reach our goals, while surmounting obstacles and pushing hard every day, we will be working extra hard to help YOU reach your goals, too.

"Yep. That’s all I’ll say for now. So much more about that and beautiful YOU soon... #CantWait."

Tyra's fans rushed to congratulate her and commented: "I'm so inspired by your words of affirmation," and, "so excited for what is to come".

Her new ice cream business sold out

Others shared their passion for her ice cream and wrote: "I won't eat any other ice cream now," and, "diva ice cream".

Tyra's new business is "all-natural super-premium ice cream," and the array of flavours are certainly unique. Her first flavour released was Breakfast All Day.

She's since celebrated several new creations including rainbow sprinkle cookie dough, butter pecan, and a fudge brownie flavour, which looks divine.

