Katherine Heigl has received an outpouring of support after she reluctantly showed off her artistic ability.

The former Grey's Anatomy star admitted that her husband encouraged to share her artwork with the world, even though she was reluctant to do so.

But the watercolour painting she'd done of her adoptive daughter Adalaide was simply incredible, perfectly capturing the essence of the youngster.

WATCH: Katherine Heigl's husband keeps her entertained during hospital stay

"@joshbkelley and I are having a glass of wine and talking about my art work," she explained.

Speaking about her worries, she added: "He has pushed the hell out of me to post some of my work. I've been too afraid to share it cause I'm just an amateur artist with passion and no real schooling...but he challenged me to face my fear and share.

"So...here's a watercolor portrait of Adalaide that I added alcohol ink flowers to. So there @joshbkelley challenge accepted! #facingmyfears"

Fans were left in disbelief over Katherine's incredible artistic talent, with the post receiving over 53,000 likes.

Her husband was among the Suits star's many admirers, as he said: "My love you are a crazy talented artist and sometimes maybe too humble - let the world feel that passion babe."

Fans were in disbelief over the star's talent

Another fan said: "Katie!! This is amazing!!! Wow wow wow…. So gorgeous, keep painting and please keep sharing!"

A third added: "I LOVED!!! I just love it when you post pictures of your art."

And we had to agree with a comment that said: "PLZ POST MORE! U ARE DOING GREAT!"

Katherine shocked fans back in March after she shared a surprising health update, revealing she'd recently had surgery to have titanium plates inserted into her neck to treat the pain from a herniated disc.

Finding some humour in the situation, Katherine wrote: "Well…I am now bionic!! Two titanium disk now inhabit my neck and I can probably stand on my head for like hours…I'm not gonna try it just yet but give me a few months and I'll blow your mind!!"

Katherine adopted Adalaide in 2012

She went on to praise the doctors and other staff that looked after her during her surgery and recovery and for the "tremendous talent and expertise" they displayed in their care.

She added: "Heading into surgery and hospital stays is always a bit scary and you guys could not have made me feel more comfortable or taken care of! Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Many fans passed on their well wishes for the actress, and one said: "So glad you are feeling better already. You even make a neck brace look glam my friend. I love your doctors and care team so much! Rest up!"

"Speedy recovery Katherine," posted another fan, alongside a flexing arm emoji.

