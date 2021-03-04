Katherine Heigl makes surprising confession about baby number four The actress discussed her family plans

Katherine Heigl is already a proud mother-of-three and when it comes to adding to her brood, she just made a surprising confession.

The Firefly Lane actress has two adopted daughters and a biological son with her husband, Josh Kelley, and she was all set on becoming a mum again - until recently.

Katherine revealed to Parents magazine that she and Josh had initially "thought that we needed one more child to complete this home," and they were considering whether that would be biologically, via adoption or foster care.

However, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck they did a U-turn.

Katherine and Josh already have three children

"I have completely changed my mind," Katherine said. "I am very content with my three!"

The couple live in Utah, after leaving the bright lights of Hollywood behind, and while they love their country life, parenting isn’t without challenges.

Katherine - whose youngest son Joshua is four - admitted her oldest, Naleigh, 12, doesn’t have a phone, which is a source of contention in her home.

Katherine and Josh have been married since 2007

"I know she thinks I'm being a tyrant, but I worry about the effect of social media on kids her age," the actress said. "I watched The Social Dilemma. So I'm like, 'Go ahead and hate me. I'm trying to save you!' "

As for how she navigates the conversations with her daughters about their origins - they welcomed Naleigh from South Korea, their middle daughter, Adelaide Hope, eight, from America - she said: "We have said to them, 'This is your story. We don't have any information about your biological fathers, but we do have a bit about your biological mothers'.

Katherine adopted both her daughters

"'If you guys want to talk more about them, you can have as much or as little information as you want. Tell us what you're comfortable with knowing.'"

Katherine added: “I need to protect my daughters and prepare them for the world, because I can't change society in one fell swoop."

