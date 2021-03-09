Katherine Heigl's extravagant living room at $4 million home just goes on forever The star recently put her Utah home up for sale

Katherine Heigl has posted a picture from inside her extravagant living room and from the looks of it, it just goes on forever.

The incredibly well-lit room featured at least 12 windows, alongside a huge corner sofa and a set of expensive chairs that matched the opulence of the room.

The room also featured a variety of ornaments hung up on the walls, and several house plants, one of which looked to be getting watered by an indoor water feature.

The room is part of Katherine's $4 million estate in Utah, which she put on the market back in January.

The Suits star posted the glimpse inside her lavish home for an incredibly wholesome reason, which she explained in the picture's caption.

Katherine was being interviewed by metastasized brain tumour survivor, Maya, who had set herself the target of interviewing 200 celebrities for her hospital's radio show.

A metastasized brain tumour is a form of tumour that spread to the brain from a different organ.

Katherine's living room went on forever

So far, Maya has interviewed stars like Mandy Moore, Modern Family actor Ty Burrell, Monsters, Inc. voice actor Billy Crystal and former wrestler Adam Rose.

Many of Katherine's fans praised the star for doing the interview, with one writing: "You're amazing Katie, thank you for doing this!!"

A lot of fans also praised Maya, with one writing that they "loved her energy" and many encouraging the young interviewer.

"Yes, go Maya, you are awesome," said one of Katherine's fans.

Katherine lives in a $4 million estate in Utah

Katherine is already the doting mother to three children, and she recently made a shocking confession about a possible baby number four.

The former Grey's Anatomy star was planning on introducing a third child to her family, which consists of two adopted daughters and one biological son, but this changed the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Katherine revealed to Parents magazine that while she and her husband, Josh Kelly, thought "that we needed one more child to complete this home," they completely changed their minds during the pandemic.

"I am very content with my three!" she said.

