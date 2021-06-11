Bringing Up Bates’ star Whitney shares heartbreaking update on baby Jadon’s condition Our thoughts are with the family

Bringing Up Bates star Whitney and her husband Zach have shared a heartbreaking update on the condition of their four-day-old son Jadon.

"We want to thank you all so much for the many prayers you have prayed for little Jadon and for your words of support and encouragement," she shared on Instagram, revealing he had a "rough night" on Wednesday.

Jadon was born on Monday 7 June, but his O2 levels dropped soon after birth.

"His oxygen levels continued dropping, and his right lung collapsed. They intubated and put him on a ventilator. He has a little chest tube on the side of his chest for the collapse," the 27-year-old mom continued, adding that "Jadon has been steadily improving throughout the day, and he looks so much more peaceful."

Alongside pictures of the newborn in the neonatal intensive care unit, she confessed that "watching him struggle to breathe the past couple days has been so heartbreaking, but now to see the turnaround this morning was a miracle!"

"We are incredibly grateful for East Tennessee Children's Hospital and for all of the work they have poured into our baby boy.

"We have been blessed with the kindest doctors and nurses who are always smiling, always willing to take the time to explain every step, and they even stopped to pray with us in the scary moments, " Whitney concluded.

Whitney is also mom to son Bradley, six, and two daughters, four-year-old Kaci and Khloé Eileen, 19 months.

She married Zach in 2013.

However, her fourth pregnancy was not without challenges, as both Whitney and Zach caught the coronavirus in 2020. "Shortly after we found out we were pregnant, Zach unfortunately contracted COVID-19 at his work and I ended up testing positive as well," she said at the time.

"It was a rough couple weeks for our family, with a lot of prayers going up for the new baby, but we thankfully have all recovered and feel healthy again."

