Counting On star Joy-Anna Duggar shares never-before-seen pictures of 18 siblings Joy-Anna is the fifth daughter born to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar

Joy-Anna Forsyth has shared never-before-seen pictures from her life with 18 siblings.

Joy-Anna is the fifth daughter born to Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, and the ninth of 19 children. She first appeared on TLC series 19 Kids and Counting and now stars in Counting On, which follows the eldest children as they embark on their own families.

But the 23-year-old shared some adorable pictures from the late 1990s, with one showing her sister Jinger beaming into the camera as a baby Joy sits in a bucket next to her.

MORE: Counting On fans speculate Jana Duggar, 31, is in courtship

Loading the player...

WATCH: Joy-Anna Duggar childhood

In another snap, her older sister Jill, Jessa, Jana and Jinger all surround baby Joy for a family picture, while one picture features her older brothers Joseph and Josiah, sat with Jana and Jinger.

"Throwing it way back," Joy shared alongside the snaps, adding: "The good ole days. Love you all."

MORE: Duggar family congratulate 18-year-old Justin Duggar and wife on 'gorgeous' wedding

MORE: Counting On's Justin Duggar shares video of first kiss with 19-year-old wife

Jill, who has become estranged from the family in recent years, shared the stories to her own account, as did Jana.

"Throwing it way back," shared Joy

Joy's trip down memory lane came after the mom of two revealed to fans how she felt she had "messed up more times than I can count," leading fans to praise her for sharing the realities of motherhood.

"Learning patience in parenting isn’t easy for me... honestly, I thought I was a pretty patient person until I had kids!" the 23-year-old shared on Instagram.

Joy is the ninth of 19 children

"Thinking about how my words and actions effect my kids life has opened my eyes and sometimes broke my heart (sic.) I can either respond in patience and love or in anger and frustration."

The Counting On star, who is married to Austin Forsyth, continued admitting that "getting angry and yelling at them is never the right answer" when she finds things going wrong, and that she is "striving to do better for them."

Joy-Anna and Austin have two children

Joy-Anna married Austin in 2017 at the age of 19, and they welcomed their son Gideon nine months later in 2018.

In 2019 the pair revealed the heartbreaking news they had suffered a miscarriage when doctors could not find a heartbeat at the 20-week scan. Joy delivered their baby girl and they named their stillborn daughter Annabell Elise.

Their third child, Evelyn Mae, was born seven months ago in August 2020.

Read more HELLO! US stories here