Exclusive: The Overtones singer Darren Everest and Rhea Bailey are expecting their first child

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! Magazine, The Overtones singer Darren Everest and his fiancée, actress Rhea Bailey, reveal they are expecting their first child together after a whirlwind few months that has seen them get engaged and buy a new home.

"We know we're very lucky," Darren tells HELLO!. "With the new house, the engagement and the baby, we feel very blessed."

The couple plan to have the baby at home after having been inspired by the example set by former Coronation Street star Rhea's sister, Grammy-winning singer Corrine Bailey Rae.

"My sister had two really successful home births with an independent midwife, and she had really beautiful experiences," Rhea says. "I wanted to have a similar experience and statistically it's actually safer to have your baby at home. It can usually reduce the amount of time you're in labour as well so that was really appealing to me, plus Darren gets to be with me the whole time.

"Corrine has been encouraging me and guiding me and we're using the same independent midwife team. Our kids will be close in age so we are excited about that; it will be nice to have cousin playmates."

In the interview, the couple – who first met at a birthday party thrown for Rhea's former Coronation Street co-star Kym Marsh - also reveal details of their engagement after Darren popped the question in March when they moved into their first home together.

"We can all get this idea of perfection when you want it to be at sunset, on a lake etc," Darren says. "But the perfect moment was just us being in our new house with the dog at the start of a new journey."

Rhea tells HELLO! she had no idea he was planning to propose and was taken aback when he got down on one knee and presented her with a beautiful diamond engagement ring.

"There was this beautiful big red bow around the house," she recalls. "Darren gave me a massive bouquet of flowers and he had had two champagne flutes engraved with our names and the date. We opened the champagne and he started talking about our relationship and then he started quivering! I was wondering why and then he got down on one knee. I just burst into tears - we were just both completely overcome with emotion."

