This Morning's Dr Zoe Williams introduces her son and reveals his special name

"I had planned on a home birth, but as it turned out, there wasn't much choice because he came quite quickly," said Dr Zoe, who is one of This Morning's resident GPs, as she and her partner Stuart McKay proudly introduced their first child exclusively in HELLO! and revealed his name: Lisbon Lion Williams-McKay.

Revealing how she gave birth to her son, who arrived on 31 May weighing 8lb, at her South London home before the midwife arrived, Zoe, 41, said: "It was a beautiful moment when Stuart and I were facing each other in the [birthing] pool, we looked down and he was there in the water. I picked him up and we had five minutes where we held him, before even checking if he was a girl or boy."

"There were two of us, then all of a sudden there were three of us, just as nature intended," added Stuart, who on Sunday celebrated his first Father's Day as a dad. "It sounds stressful but the reality was far from it. Zoe was incredible and I had complete confidence everything would be okay."

Zoe and Stuart also told HELLO! how the special meaning behind their son's name pays tribute to their own love story, which began when they met by chance at a bar in Lisbon, Portugal 20 months ago. "We had picked out the name Lisbon very early in our relationship, before he was even conceived," said Zoe, while Stuart, 40, revealed that Lisbon is living up to his middle name, too. "He's a strong little boy, he did a press-up on my chest within his first hour of being born."

The couple introduce Lisbon Lion Williams-McKay

While Zoe is planning to take a year off from her work as an NHS GP, she hopes to return to This Morning much sooner. "This Morning is such a family. Lisbon is a well-behaved baby so far, so I'd love to bring him in and introduce him to the team," said Zoe, who also revealed that show presenter Holly Willoughby maintained her record of correctly guessing the sex of her friends' babies before they are born.

"Holly has this technique where she feels the side of your waist and she can tell if you're having a boy or a girl. When I was pregnant, she was certain I was having a boy."

