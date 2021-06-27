Binky Felstead opens up about first weeks as a mother-of-two and reveals details about Wolfie's birth The star welcomed her second child earlier this month

It is hardly surprising she feels this way: a week after Wolfie's birth on 4 June, Binky Felstead hosted a fourth birthday party for India. "It was definitely an eye-opening experience, but I couldn't have not done it," she says. "India has been so brilliant and has adapted to her big-sister role."

As well as the recent launch of Binky's new parenthood platform Bloss alongside her good friend Steph Desmond, the month of June marked her 31st birthday on the 14th. "It's been a very expensive month for Max," she says, laughing. "He's joking but he says he's going to send us away somewhere every June until the 15th, when all the birthdays have finished."

She is full of praise for her businessman fiancé, including his role as stepdad to her daughter. "He's brilliant with India so I had no doubt he would take to it well. But seeing him with Wolfie is just incredible. He's a complete natural and totally adoring. He's completely blown away with how in love with him he is."

The birth was "slightly longer" than she experienced with India. "I was pretty tired and out of it on gas and air by the end," she says. A wish to help others through their own parenting journey is behind Bloss, which "is full of accessible experts, education and myth-busting content, as well as interviews with people, including my midwives talking about what to expect post birth."

Wolfie's full name is Wulfric Alexander Fredrik Darnton

Despite this, she remembers one special moment: "The midwife at the birth was quite spiritual, which Max and I are as well, and when Wolfie came out she said: 'Oh, he's an old soul. You don't get many old-soul babies any more,' and that was lovely to hear as we both love all that kind of chat. It was perfect.

"So far, he is definitely a chilled little man. Whereas with India I couldn't put her down, with Wolfie I can plonk him in the bassinet and he stares into space and is very happy."

