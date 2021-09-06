Robin Wright has remembered her late friend, acclaimed photographer Peter Lindbergh, on the second anniversary of his death. Sharing two personal photos on social media, the Hollywood star remarked: "Photographer, Peter Lindbergh @therealpeterlindbergh. One of my favorite humans.

"So lucky to have known him. Working with him was such a pleasure. A joy! He loved his work. I think that shows. He was such a talent and such a wonderful man."

MORE: Robin Wright looks like a princess in beautiful red gown for epic throwback

Loading the player...

WATCH: Robin Wright shares a snippet from her stint as a director on Ozark

She added: "I'd like to remember him this week and how much he enjoyed a head massage. That’s where all the creativity was brewing! Love to you, PL. We miss you!"

READ: Cheryl pays emotional tribute to 'unique' Sarah Harding after tragic death

The iconic photographer - who was born in Poland - had worked with a huge number of famous people, including the likes of the Duchess of Sussex, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Kate Moss.

As well as Vogue and Vanity Fair, Peter's work featured in many other publications including Harper's Bazaar and The New Yorker. The late photographer preferred a natural stance on his work and once told Vogue: "I hate retouching. I hate make-up. I always say: 'Take the make-up off!"

Robin shared these throwback pictures with Peter

He worked with Meghan on two occasions; the most recent was for the September 2019 issue of British Vogue when he photographed the inspiring faces hand-picked by the Duchess for the cover, and he also snapped her for the October 2017 issue of Vanity Fair back when she was on the TV show Suits.

Peter explained that Meghan called him once and explained how she wanted to be shot. "My instructions from the Duchess were clear: 'I want to see freckles!' Well, that was like running through open doors for me. I love freckles."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.