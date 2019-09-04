David Beckham posts emotional tribute to legendary photographer and friend He will be missed

David Beckham posted a moving tribute to a long-time friend on Wednesday afternoon. He shared a photo to his Instagram page of himself with celebrity fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh, who died on Tuesday at the age of 74. The snap showed David and Peter looking at each other and laughing heartily. In the caption, the father-of-four shared how much the photographer meant to him.

David posted the heartfelt tribute to his account on Wednesday

He wrote: "I’m finding it difficult to come up with the words to explain how much I loved, admired and respected Peter. Not only was he an incredible talent, but he was one of the kindest and most inspiring people I’ve had the pleasure of working with over the years. We have lost a legend and an amazing human being," adding a heart emoji.

Fellow retired footballer Robbie Keane, who played alongside David for two years at LA Galaxy, commenting by simply posting a praying hands emoji, while music video director Anthony Mandler echoed David's sentiments, saying: "The best." Meghan Markle shared her own tribute to the late photographer to the Sussex Royal Instagram account, where she shared a black and white behind-the-scenes photograph of her Peter laughing. The pair worked together twice: for the October 2017 issue of Vanity Fair as well as for the September issue of British Vogue.

David was awarded the Editor's Special Award at the GQ Men of The Year Awards

The post read: "Honouring the life and work of photographer Peter Lindbergh. His work is revered globally for capturing the essence of a subject and promoting healthy ideals of beauty, eschewing photoshopping, and preferring natural beauty with minimal makeup. The Duchess of Sussex had worked with Peter in the past and personally chose him to shoot the 15 women on the cover for the September issue of British Vogue, which she guest-edited. There is no other photographer she considered to bring this meaningful project to life."Forces for Change" was one of the esteemed photographer’s final published projects. He will be deeply missed."

Born Peter Brodbeck, the German photographer split his time between Paris, New York and Arles and leaves behind his wife, Petra Sedlaczek, and four children. He started his career in fashion as a window dresser but long had a love of art, naming Vincent van Gogh as his idol.

He opened his own photographic studio in 1973 and became famous for his naturalistic approach, which aimed to capture subjects as they really were. He went on to shoot for Vogue in 2009 and 2010. In 2015, he and David collaborated on a book called The Legend Lives On.

