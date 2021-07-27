Robin Wright looks like a princess in beautiful red gown for epic throwback As you wish

Robin Wright took fans down a familiar path, laden with nostalgia and fond remembrance, as she posted a new picture of herself and some familiar faces.

MORE: Robin Wright wows in asymmetric dress on the red carpet at Wonder Woman premiere

The actress posted a throwback photo from the sets of the 1987 movie The Princess Bride, featuring herself surrounded by several of the main cast from the movie.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Robin Wright takes a stab at directing

She wore the beautiful red gown that her character, Buttercup, wore and hugged director Rob Reiner, while Cary Elwes, Shawn Wallace, and André the Giant also posed for the camera.

READ: House of Cards star Robin Wright: 'I was told that I was getting equal pay'

"The Princess Bride Monday memories, it would seem! Here we caught Wallace Shawn lunching, the rest of us posing, on location in #bakewell What a magical experience! #magic," she wrote in the caption.

"Simply the best cast and crew who I am missing so much! Here, Rob, Andre, Cary & Wallace… love from your #princessbride #truelove #asyouwish."

The cast of The Princess Bride featured in Robin's new post

Her post sparked an immense wave of nostalgia in the comments section, especially when Elwes himself also chimed in, writing, "Wow. I've never seen this picture before! Thank you for sharing. Always #truelove & #asyouwish for our one and only #princessbride."

MORE: Robin Wright and Ben Foster reunite at the Golden Globes

RELATED: Catherine Zeta-Jones rocks super short hair as she does the splits in epic throwback photo

Several other fans were equally as enamored, enthusiastically leaving comments like, "Probably the best book to film adaptation ever. Such a perfect cast!!" and "I love that film. It was so beautiful…"

Many even quoted their favorite lines from the movie in the comments, such as, "Inconceivable!" and, "Death cannot stop true love. All it can do is delay it for a little while," plus the classic, "As you wish."

The actress shared more behind-the-scenes moments from the iconic movie

The House of Cards actress has recently been sharing several fond memories from the making of the movie, which will turn 34 years old this year.

She recently also shared a photograph of hers during a dress fitting for the movie, writing in the caption, "Oh, the #Weddingdress fitting! Bejeweled and bodiced by the brilliant #phyllisdalton in #1987 #theprincessbride #thankful."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.