Go, Canada Go! Athletes who have taken home medals at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics so far From snowboarding to ski jumping, here's how Canada has been getting on the podium at these Games

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are firmly underway, and they've already been incredible for Team Canada!

Our athletes are having an amazing time in China, and have captured 12 medals in just under a week of competition!

Canada has sent 215 athletes to Beijing, which means there's plenty of opportunity to see our heroes get on the podium – and they're rising to the challenge, as per usual.

Keep scrolling to see which athletes are bringing home hardware so far.

Go, Canada go!

Photo: © Sergei Bobylev\TASS via Getty Images

Marion Thenault, Miha Fontaine and Lewis Irving

Medal: Bronze

Event: Freestyle skiing – mixed aerials

Canada has never won an aerials medal before, and Lewis sealed it for us with an incredible triple back flip plus four twists – imagine doing that in the air!

Photo: © Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

Jack Crawford

Medal: Bronze

Event: Skiing – men's alpine combined

Canada has never won a medal in this event before, and the Torontonian posted a blistering time that got him on the podium, just behind Austria's Johannes Strolz and Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.

Photo: © Clive Rose/Getty Images

Éliot Grondin

Medal: Silver

Event: Snowboarding – men's snowboard cross

Éliot just narrowly missed gold, finishing second right behind Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle by .2 seconds.

Photos: © David Ramos/Getty Images and Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Isabelle Weidemann

Medals: Bronze and gold

Events: Speed skating – women's 3,000 metres and women's 5,000 metres

The 26-year-old from Ottawa picked up Canada's first medal in Beijing, finishing third in the women's 3,000-metre speed skating event. Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida finished second and the Netherlands' Irene Schouten won the race.

It was Isabelle's first ever Olympic medal. She later went on to claim silver in the women's 5,000-metre event.

Photo: © Sergei Bobylev\TASS via Getty Images

Meryeta O'Dine

Medal: Bronze

Event: Snowboarding – women's snowboard cross

The 24-year-old, who didn't get the chance to compete in the 2018 Olympics due to a concussion she suffered just before those Games, finished third behind the United States' Lindsey Jacobellis and France's Chloé Trespeuch.

Photo: © Liu Lu/VCG via Getty Images

Steven Dubois

Medal: Silver

Event: Short track speed skating – men's 1,500 metres

The 24-year-old finished second in the race, just behind South Korea's Hwan Dae-heon and ahead of the Russian Olympic Committee's Semen Elistratov. What's even more incredible is this was Steven's Olympic debut!

Photo: © ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

Kim Boutin

Medal: Bronze

Event: Short track speed skating – women's 500 metres

The 27-year-old made the podium for the second Olympics in a row when she placed third in the race, just behind the Netherlands' Suzanne Schulting and Italy's Arianna Fontana.

Kim also took bronze back in Pyeongchang in 2018.

This won't be Canadians' only chance to see her with a medal around her neck in Beijing. She's also competing in the 3,000-metre relay and Canada's team has made the semifinals.

Photo: © Tom Weller/VOIGT/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Alexandria Loutitt, Matthew Soukup, Abigail Straite and Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes

Medal: Bronze

Event: Ski jumping – mixed team

Canada hasn't previously been known for its ski jumpers – in fact, this is our first ever Olympic medal in the sport, which has previously been dominated by countries from Scandinavia and Alpine nations.

The team of men and women placed just behind the Russian Olympic Committee squad that featured Irma Makhinia, Daniel Sadreev, Irina Avvaumova and Evgenii Klimov, and the Slovenians, featuring Nka Križnar, Timi Zajc, Urša Bogataj and Peter Prevc.

Photos: © Maddie Meyer/Getty Images and Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Max Parrot

Medal: Gold

Event: Snowboarding – men's slopestyle

Max took home his second consecutive Olympic medal with his gold. He and Mark McMorris, who took bronze in the same event (see below) have both had their share of health struggles off the slopes.

In 2018, Max battled Hodgkin's lymphoma, and his incredible comeback is now complete with him finding the apex of the podium.

Congrats, Max!

Photos: © Al Bello/Getty Images and Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Mark McMorris

Medal: Bronze

Event: Snowboarding – men's slopestyle

In 2017, Mark was left with massive internal injuries during a backcountry snowboarding accident in British Columbia that could have claimed his life. He recovered from a broken jaw, broken arm, broken pelvis, broken ribs, collapsed lung and ruptured spleen to return to Olympic competition in 2018, taking his second ever bronze at Pyeongchang. And now he's won another. What a legend!

Congrats to Mark on his latest medal!

Photos: © Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images and Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Mikaël Kingsbury

Medal: Silver

Event: Freestyle skiing – men's moguls

The most famous moguls skier ever did it again! Mikaël finished second in the men's moguls event to pick up silver, just ahead of Walter Wallberg of Sweden and behind Ikuma Horishima of Japan.

This is his second silver medal, since he previously won one at Sochi in 2014. In Pyeongchang, he took home his first ever gold.

In addition to his three Olympic medals, Mikaël holds six world championship golds, three world championship silvers and two world championship bronzes from 2011 to 2021.