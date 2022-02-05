Nina Dobrev shares special message with Shaun White as he kicks off final Olympics Shaun will retire after the Games

Nina Dobrev had a sweet message for boyfriend Shaun White on Friday as he kicked off his final Olympic Games. Snowboarder Shaun will compete for his final Winter Olympic Games before retiring from the sport entirely.

He shared a picture with fans of him posing with teammates Chase Josey, Lucas Foster, and Taylor Gold, and captioned the post: "Let the games begin!! So incredibly proud to represent @TeamUSA. Let’s go!!"

Nina was quick to comment, sharing: "GO TEAM GO!!!"

Shaun liked the comment, as did many others.

"We’re looking forward to watching you compete!" added the Olympics official account while pal Aaron Paul shared: "Get it!!! So damn excited for you man."

"I think this will be my, well this will be my last competition too, which is pretty special," the 35-year-old told press on Saturday morning.

Shaun shared a series of pictures with fans

The 2022 Games are his fifth Olympics. Shaun won halfpipe golds at the 2006, 2010 and 2018 Games, but revealed that he was battling lingering knee and back issues: "It’s this and it’s that, all these things are major things that brought me to this conclusion," he said, admitting that younger snowboarders' tricks were getting "heavier and heavier".

He made the decision to retire from the Olympics in 2021, revealing that it happened when he got lost and had to take a chairlift over an empty mountain.

"I was watching the sun go down and it just hit me. It was very sad and a surreal moment but really joyous as well," he shared, admitting he broke down in tears over the revelation.

Nina and Shaun have been dating since 2020

Nina and Olympic snowboarder Shaun were first linked in early 2020 and are still going strong two years later. The Vampire Diaries star recently welcomed fans into her West Hollywood home, and shared that the pair had taken on the mammoth task of painting the whole exterior of the home bright white to replace its original mustard yellow hue.

"I always wanted to paint it white and for the first time I found myself having no excuse, and my boyfriend and I painted the whole exterior of the house ourselves and it took forever," she said, referring to beau Shaun.

The Love Hard star and Shaun live in a four-bedroom Spanish-style property that she completely revamped during the height of the pandemic last year.

