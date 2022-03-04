Cricket legend and Elizabeth Hurley's ex-fiance Shane Warne dies aged 52

Shane Warne has died at the age of just 52 after suffering a suspected heart attack, his management confirmed on Friday afternoon.

In a statement, reported in The Sun, a spokesperson said: "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived."

WATCH: A look back at cricket legend Shane Warne's life

The message continued: "The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Shane was once the captain of the Australia national team and was widely considered one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history. He also played cricket for his home state of Victoria and English domestic cricket for Hampshire.

The sportsman leaves behind three children Brooke, 24, Summer, 19, and Jackson, 22 - all of whom he shares with ex-wife Simone Callahan.

Shane Warne has died aged 52

The cricket hero was also previously in a relationship with The Royals actress Elizabeth Hurley - their romance came to an end in November 2013. The duo dated for three years and were at one point engaged, before separating.

Elizabeth spoke to HELLO! magazine following the split, revealing how she "struggled" to come to terms with the end of her relationship with the cricketer-turned-commentator.

"We finally parted ways in November (2013) and it was a very sad time for both of us," she told HELLO!. "I struggled for a while but feel in a very good place today. In fact, both professionally and personally everything is blooming."

The sports star was once engaged to Elizabeth Hurley

Tributes have flooded in, with English cricketer Kevin Pietersen tweeting a series of sobbing face emojis and the hashtag #RIPKING. Dan Walker wrote: "Genuinely can't believe the sad news about the death of Shane Warne. He came on Breakfast just a couple of weeks ago & was as effervescent as ever. What a talent he was. He had a huge impact on cricket and will be sorely missed by so many."

Piers Morgan added: "Absolutely devastated to hear that @ShaneWarne has died from a heart attack aged just 52. He was a genius cricketer, a supreme entertainer, a fantastic bloke and a great loyal friend for many years. Just gutting news. RIP Warnie, I loved every minute in your company."

Virender Sehwag, the former Indian batsman, said the star was "one of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool". He tweeted: "Cannot believe it. One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more. Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world."

Sarah Ferguson has also paid tribute, writing on Instagram: "I am so sad to hear about Shane Warne and Rod Marsh, two legends of cricket and sport, who have been taken from us too soon. My thoughts and prayers are with both their families. Rest In Peace."

