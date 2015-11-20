Shane Warne on Eizabeth Hurley reconciliation rumours: 'Watch this space…'

Shane Warne has addressed rumours that he is rekindling his romance with his former fiancé Elizabeth Hurley. The cricket hero, whose relationship with The Royals actress came to an end in November 2013, hinted that a reconciliation may well be on the cards.

"Watch this space," Shane teased when asked about a potential reunion between the pair on Australian TV show The Project.

When being quizzed about their relationship, the broadcasters implied that Shane was responsible for the split, leading him to retort: "How did you jump to the conclusion that I did anything wrong?" adding: "How could she stay away?"

Shane Warne has hinted that he could rekindle his romance with Elizabeth Hurley

The former couple were reunited in Los Angeles on Saturday evening when Elizabeth went to see her old flame play in a Cricket All-Star tournament. When asked about what is going on with the pair, Shane replied: "Good question, it's none of your business."

He added: "It was great to hang out with my ex-fiancée Elizabeth in LA. We hung out a bit and we saw each other the next day too. We remain very good friends."

Addressing the nature of their split, Shane explained: "It was just one of those things, she didn't do anything wrong, I didn't do anything wrong, it just got too hard.

Lovely seeing this gorgeous girl @elizabethhurley1 at game 3 of the #cricketallstars in LA !!!!! ❤️ A photo posted by Shane Warne (@shanewarne23) on Nov 14, 2015 at 11:49pm PST

The pair dated for three years before parting ways in 2013

"Who knows what'll happen, who knows down the track. Watch this space. We're still very good friends."

Elizabeth and Shane prompted rumours of a reconciliation when they happily cosied up for photos together at the Dodgers Stadium on Saturday. Shane, 46, looked delighted to be reunited with the actress in a photo he shared of them together on Instagram.

"Lovely seeing this gorgeous girl @elizabethhurley1 at game 3 of the #cricketallstars in LA!!!" Shane wrote.

The duo dated for three years and were at one point engaged, before separating in 2013. Elizabeth spoke to HELLO! magazine following the split, revealing how she "struggled" to come to terms with the end of her relationship with the cricketer-turned-commentator.



"We finally parted ways in November (2013) and it was a very sad time for both of us," she told HELLO!. "I struggled for a while but feel in a very good place today. In fact, both professionally and personally everything is blooming."