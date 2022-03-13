Joss Stone on finding 'The One' and becoming a mum - EXCLUSIVE The star welcomed daughter Violet with boyfriend Cody DaLuz

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, Joss Stone has spoken of her joy at becoming a mother. The singer, 34, has one-year-old daughter Violet with boyfriend Cody DaLuz.

"It's better than all the other things, ever," she tells the magazine.

WATCH: Joss Stone shares very rare video of partner Cody

"If you take all the jobs, travels and songs, just give me my baby and I'm fine. I'm the same person and it doesn't stop me from doing things because I love my job and if I'm not being creative I can get a little bit moody. But I love her way more and I just want to be with her. I feel like everything's okay now she's here. Like I haven't failed at life."

Joss, who has just released her eighth studio album Never Forget My Love, which she wrote with The Eurythmics' Dave Stewart in the Bahamas when she was pregnant, also talks about how she fell in love with Cody after a chance meeting at an airport in Belize. He was working in private security at the time while she was on tour.

Joss' new album is out now on Bay St Records

"I had a feeling when I saw him," she recalls. "I just thought 'Oh, my goodness, that's him'. You can achieve so much in your job, making loads of money running a company, being Miss Impressive, but if having a family is your thing, everything else pales in comparison."

And she also reveals how she would love to move back to Devon, where she was raised.

Violet celebrated her first birth in January

"I want to put my apron on and make Sunday roasts for my family with my husband there. I'm a very forward-thinking type of gal and plan everything ten years in advance, so I've been looking for houses in Devon... I want to take Violet to school and then maybe write a song in the day or do a cooking show and then pick her up and make dinner. Then everyone has a nice normal life. That to me is the biggest dream."

Joss has been friends with the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex since 2005 but hasn’t seen Prince Harry since his 2018 wedding. But she says of Harry: "I just hope that he's happy. That's the main thing. I want them all to be happy: Prince William, Prince Charles and The Queen. It would be nice to see them again."

Joss's new album Never Forget My Love is out now on Bay St Records.

Joss's new album Never Forget My Love is out now on Bay St Records.