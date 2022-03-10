Lorraine Kelly shares exciting news with her daughter Rosie

In her new HELLO! diary, Lorraine Kelly shares some very exciting news on behalf of herself and her daughter Rosie. Find out what they've got in store for fans below...

One of the things I love and that brings me such a lot of joy is the WHAT IF podcast I do with my daughter Rosie. This week sees the launch of the third series and we have some incredible guests, all with interesting, uplifting and thought-provoking stories.

It's such a delight to talk to them for an hour or more about those important choices they've made in their lives, and to really find out what makes them tick.

Some of my favourites from the previous two series include Gok Wan, Eddie Izzard, Marian Keyes and Craig David, but all of our guests are so open and honest and also funny, heartwarming and brave.

Listening to astronaut Tim Peake talk about his journey into space was utterly fascinating and Michelle Visage was hilarious about her early life in New York and deep friendship with drag legend Ru Paul. Robert Rinder was so open and candid and thought provoking about his "sliding door" moments.

Lorraine and daughter Rosie on their What If podcast

For semi episodes we even had a special "producer" as Rosie's puppy came in to oversee proceedings. Rosie and I really enjoy having the chance to chat in depth with people who are living such interesting and remarkable lives.

Our first guest for the third series is the remarkable Katie Piper. She overcame that appalling acid attack to become one of the most inspirational and kind-hearted of women. She's helped so many people with her Foundation and is one of the most positive people we have ever met.

We will also be having interesting conversations about relationships with our parents and and how best to take care of them prompted by our new sponsors Home Instead.

Rosie's dog Ruby acting as producer one day

Other guests this series include the world's greatest living explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes on his astonishing achievements and how he was almost cast as James Bond 007. Our lovely friend Alison Hammond tells us about meeting boxing legend Mohammed Ali and her relationship with This Morning co-host Dermot O'Leary; Andi Peters has some fabulous backstage gossip about producing Top Of The Pops and Sophie Ellis Bexter gives us an insight into what it's like being a mum to five boisterous boys.

You can listen to series one and two and I hope you can join us for series three. Download and subscribe for free.

