Who was surprised when The Sausage was finally unveiled on The Masked Singer? We were! The lovely Joss Stone was underneath the funny costume, having fooled the nation for the entire contest and won the competition.

Now the star, who recently welcomed her first child, a little girl named Violet with her boyfriend Cody DaLuz, has shared a recipe for her very own 'silly sausage casserole'.

The world-famous singer appears in her weekly Facebook Live show 'Cooking with Joss' every Sunday and we're sure she'll have a fair few more viewers now she's back in the limelight.

WATCH: Joss shares rare clip of partner Cody

Looking absolutely stunning just two weeks after giving birth, Joss took fans through the cooking process with her very glamorous mum beside her. Joss is vegan so used meat substitutes for her winter dish.

"It's very easy," says Joss. "We cooked the Beyond Meat sausages, four of them, you can get any other sausage that you want." She then fried up some vegan bacon and put the sausage and bacon to one side in a bowl.

Next Joss fried her onion, garlic and chopped peppers before adding passata and seasoning it with salt and pepper and Italian herbs. The star added half an apple finely chopped for extra sweetness, a tin of cannellini beans and half a glass of wine.

She then put the sausage and bacon back in and some fresh parsley. Serve with mashed potatoes or rice.

Joss' tasty-looking sausage dish

In a second video, Joss tries her silly sausage casserole and tells fans: "I forgot to do the taste test. Oh, it's disgusting! No, I'm kidding, it's really good," she laughs.

Joss Stone tries her sausage casserole

On her Instagram page, the mother-of-one commented: "#cookingwithjoss today was fun. A celebration of the sausage! Hope you all enjoyed watching the show and hopefully you’ll get a chance to make this yummy dish too. See you again next Sunday. Lots of love from joss (aka Sausage)."

