Kelly Rowland just called out her former Destiny's Child bandmates on live television. The star is temporarily taking Jenna Bush Hager's seat next to Hoda Kotb on the Today Show, and she dished about something Beyoncé and Michelle Williams would have never allowed her to do.

During the star's second day as co-host, Hoda posed a question that had Kelly looking at her like she was crazy to have even asked it.

The question started off by posing a hypothetical situation: "Okay, let's pretend you're in total agony… you're on the red carpet. Would you, Kelly Rowland, take off your beautiful shoes that you picked specifically for your beautiful outfit, would you take them off or would you suffer the pain?"

The mother-of-two was quick to answer, incredulously asking: "Have you met Michelle and Beyoncé?

She confessed that the two would "have me for breakfast, lunch and dinner," if she did that, as Hoda broke out in laughter.

The Say My Name singer went on to act out how the other two Destiny's Child members would react, sounding just like Beyoncé when she said: "They would be like, 'You better suck that up, you better grin and bear that, you better smile girl.'"

The hilarious admission

She explained that she would have to "just you know, grin and bear it."

Kelly made her Today show hosting debut on Monday 14 March, as Jenna takes some time off. While no explanation was given as to where Jenna is, she is likely enjoying a well-deserved break with her family.

Destiny's Child reunites for 2018's Coachella Festival

Though it's Kelly's first time hosting, she told Hoda that: "It's like coming home," referring to just how many times she's appeared on the NBC show as a guest.

Fans are loving seeing Kelly take on a new role as co-host, writing comments such as: "Love Kelly! She is so sweet & today's show was awesome!!" as well as: "Kelly is absolutely delightful! Would love to see her hosting more daytime!"

