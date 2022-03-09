Kelly Rowland reveals how son Titan, 7, was in tears for sweetest reason  

Kelly Rowland wowed at a LA event for International Women's Day at Revolve Social Club, where the star revealed that her son, Titan, had been in tears over the special day for a very sweet reason!

RELATED: Royal approved female-owned brands to shop ahead of International Women's Day

Chatting in an intimate panel discussion about the importance of the day, Kelly explained: "My son Titan, he's seven, and he's learning about International Women's Day and he comes home and he talks to us about it. Then I heard screaming in the bathroom and I thought, 'What the hell is going on?' So I get up there and he’s [saying], 'Girls are better than boys!' I just sat there and I really thought twice about putting it on social, then thought, 'No I can't do this to him!'

Loading the player...

WATCH: HELLO! celebrates International Women's Day with Kelly Hoppen and celebrity friends

"I can hear him in there talking to his nanny, and she’s saying, 'Well you know Titan, women didn't have rights,' and he's like, 'Yeah but-' and she’s like, 'No, you gotta listen.' She's like, 'Women couldn't vote, women couldn’t do this or that,' and he's like, 'Oh!' like covered in tears. I was like, 'Oh my Gosh, that's right. They don't know, this new generation doesn't know so it's our job to remind them of how far we've come and how far we have to go. We've only scratched the surface!"

Kelly with her fellow panelists

The panel was hosted by Kelly and included How I Met Your Father star Francia Raisa alongside Nazanin Mandi Pimentel, Ebonee Davis and Jen Atkin as they discussed relationships to activism and how to start and see it through.

RELATED: Royal approved female-owned brands to shop ahead of International Women's Day

SHOP: The best gifts for the girl boss in your life

Kelly wowed at the evening in a gorgeous pink David Koma dress from Fwrd, and we are obsessed! Revolve shared a snap of Kelly's glam look on Instagram, writing: "In celebration of #internationalwomensday, we held a panel today at the #REVOLVEsocialclub hosted by the one-and-only @kellyrowland wearing @davidkomalondon from @fwrd."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.