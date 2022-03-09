Kelly Rowland has the perfect ensemble as she sizzles in new campaign The Work singer looked fantastic

Kelly Rowland is a style superstar, and during the week she fronted a new beauty campaign and she looked as flawless as ever.

The Work singer looked sensational in a gorgeous black mini-dress that highlighted her incredibly toned legs, and featured a plunging neckline. But she also added some ruffled feathers to her glamorous ensemble that really amped up the outfit's beauty. Her hair was impeccably styled, and she had some large diamond hoop earrings dangling from her ears, looking every inch a beautiful model.

WATCH: Kelly Rowland fronts beauty campaign in flawless mini-dress with plunging neckline

In the video, she explained the importance of Black beauty, as she said: "My dream for Black beauty is to be seen in its greatness, best lit, of course. Unapologetic. Powerful and majestic, that's who we are."

She added: "But to truly believe it with every fiber of our body."

In her caption, she further explained: "I'm so happy to have been part of 'The Beauty of Blackness.' Created by @sephora and @byvoxcreative, the documentary tells the story of @fashionfaircosmetics – the first brand to create a line of cosmetics specifically for Black women.

"Be sure to watch the film! Available on @hbomax and stay tuned to @sceneinblack for updates. #ad."

Kelly looked utterly gorgeous

Her fans were incredibly impressed in the comments, as one enthused: "Yaaassssss preach and manifest!!! I receive it!!! Beautifully said!!!"

A second posted: "It's always the class and grace for me," and a third said: "Ughh you look absolutely stunning."

Many others shared brown heart emojis in the comments, while others shared applauding and flame ones.

The star can make anything look flawless

Kelly is known for her show-stopping looks, and earlier this year she wowed fans in a luxurious all-white look, with silk top and pants, topped off with a pearly head piece.

The post also gave her followers a glimpse inside her expansive garden, as she posed near the gates for her $3.45million home.

She only posted a kissing face emoji, but it was still enough to send her fans into overdrive with some also sharing the emoji, while others lavished her with compliments.

"The epistome of rich aunty vibes," one said while several called her "gorgeous".

