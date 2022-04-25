Sienna Miller explains why she's the happiest she's ever been as she teases upcoming plans She's definitely living her best life

Sienna Miller is forty, flirty, and thriving! Fresh off of the debut of her new show, Anatomy of a Scandal, which is bound to be a hit, the star sat down with Today's Willie Geist and opened up about why she's enjoying forty more than any other age.

The actress gave a rare glimpse into her personal life and shared how her new role was both challenging yet relatable.

During the interview, she offered a hopeful message to those who feel societal pressures about turning 40, explaining that: "I wouldn't change it for anything, I don't think I've ever felt better. I don't… I actually have never felt more settled, content."

She admitted that: "As a young woman, I was really aware of what people thought, and I was sort of dissociated from the persona that the media were creating, which was selling papers."

The actress expressed she felt the need to prove herself, but since the milestone birthday, she said: "Now I'm like, whatever. Which is so nice."

Sienna also teased at all there is to come, both of the suspenseful show and of her career.

Sienna has a candid conversation on the Today Show

She detailed how she sympathized with the plot of her new series, saying how she understood the world her character, Sophie Whitehouse.

The mom-of-one-opened up about how: "I've been in sort of somewhat similar situations of, you know, knowing that a story's gonna break, and the horror of that feeling, and the media, and that's definitely part of my past."

Naomi Scott, Michelle Dockery and Sienna at the premiere of Anatomy of a Scandal

The mini series, streaming on Netflix, follows a sexual consent scandal among British privileged elite and the women caught up in its wake.

As far as what's next for her, she revealed she intends to work on a play "every two years" and that: "There are so many people I want to work with," not just for acting but directing and producing as well.

