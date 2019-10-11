Want Sienna Miller’s hair secrets? She uses ketchup to keep her blonde hair looking perfect The actress showed off the results of her hair hack on The Graham Norton Show

It’s widely acknowledged that Sienna Miller is stunning from head-to-toe. Her clothes are perfect, her makeup is always flawless and she has one of the most envied heads of hair in Hollywood. We wouldn’t blame you if you thought she must only rely on bank-breaking hair products and A-list celebrity hairdressers to get her look - but actually it’s more simple than that. In fact, it involves a certain condiment you’ll almost certainly find in your cupboard.

In a previous interview with British Vogue, the 37-year-old actress, who is mum to seven year old Marlowe Sturridge, revealed that she’s not always had the easiest time when it comes to her locks. She revealed that she once tried to dye her hair red and it came out pink. Then she tried to dye it brunette but it came out green. Finding that shop-bought dyes were proving a disaster, she then turned to plant-derived henna dye but that didn’t work either. Instead, she was left with a new colour that she didn’t want and couldn’t get back to her natural colour no matter how much she washed it. The solution? Well, Ketchup, apparently.

The actress revealed that the only thing that solved her problem was soaking her hair in ketchup every night for over a year because it bleached the henna out. "That was awful, actually. I used henna, thinking I was being all organic and clever, and it was totally impenetrable—I just couldn't get it back to normal," she said. "The only thing that made any difference was ketchup, so for about a year and a half I had to put tomato ketchup on my hair under heat until it went back to normal."

Turns out, you don’t have to have millions in the bank to get great hair. Now, pass us the ketchup…

