The Anatomy of a Scandal star Sienna Miller wowed fans in a white satin figure-hugging dress Sienna next stars in Netflix drama Anatomy of a Scandal

Sienna Miller wowed fans in a white satin figure-hugging dress on Wednesday when she made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

MORE: 7 unmissable shows coming to Netflix in April

The Anatomy of a Scandal star wore the gorgeous look which featured a bardot-style neckline and ruched detailing and she accessorized with matching white kitten heels, and styled her blonde locks into an updo. She added a brush of a bold red lip.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Trailer for Netflix's Anatomy Of A Scandal

The mom-of-one joked that her nine-year-old daughter Marlowe is "out there", and is Sienna 2.0.

"I had all of what she expresses contained inside and I didn't have the courage to let it out," she shared.

MORE: Bridgerton: who will play Sophie Beckett in season three?

MORE: Exclusive: Outlander star David Berry reveals whether he will be back for more episodes

"When I was growing up I was saying sorry, all the time, but I am British, and she is not," she joked.

Anatomy of a Scandal on Netflix is sure to be your next binge watch from the streaming giant.

Sienna rocked the off-white bardot dress

The drama series is based on the Sarah Vaugh novel of the same name, so fans of the book can look forward to seeing the story played out on screen.

For those unfamiliar, the story is a psychological thriller and a gritty courtroom drama.

Sienna with her daughter Marlowe

As the Netflix synopsis explains, the series "infiltrates Britain's elite through personal and political scandal, where the truth lies between justice and privilege. James and Sophie Whitehouse live in a blissful and rarefied world.

"A Minister in Parliament, a loving family at home, James' trajectory appears without limits. Until a scandalous secret suddenly comes to light. Barrister Kate Woodcroft has a trajectory of her own, and her prosecution threatens to tear into Westminster, the Whitehouse marriage, and her own personal esteem."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox