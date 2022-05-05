Dolly Parton shares heartwarming message after receiving award she initially rejected The star was humble as ever

Whether she feels worthy or not, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is maintaining that Dolly Parton deserves being inducted into it.

The iconic singer shared her humble reaction in a heartfelt message of appreciation following the announcement that she had been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, even after she had politely declined the honor.

News of the upcoming accolade had been announced in March, but Dolly took to Instagram to express that: "I don't feel like I have earned that right."

Fans couldn't believe her modesty, having already received a myriad of awards and honors across her nearly sixty year career, and strongly establishing herself as one of music's – within country and beyond – most beloved legends.

In her initial statement opting out of the running, she said: "I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out. I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I'm ever worthy."

Despite her claims of unworthiness, the committee firmly maintained that the honor is undoubtedly well-deserved, and inducted her into the Hall of Fame anyways.

Dolly expresses her deep gratitude

Upon the news, she took to Instagram once again to express her gratitude in yet another modest, heartwarming statement.

She wrote: "I am honored and humbled by the fact that I have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Of course I will accept it gracefully."

Dolly's initial statement declining the honor

"I will continue to work hard and try to live up to the honor," she thoughtfully said, having previously teased what she was doing in order to fit into the world of rockstars.

Dolly announced that the honor inspired her, and delighted fans by revealing that she would start working on a rock & roll album, which she has wanted to do for years.

