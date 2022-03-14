Dolly Parton takes fans by surprise as she bows out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame contention The Jolene singer is a legend regardless

Dolly Parton left ripples in the music world when she took to social media with a heartfelt statement announcing she was bowing out of contention for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The singer was one of the many musicians nominated this year to be inducted into the gilded halls of musical legends but revealed she didn't feel she was worthy of the accomplishment.

In a rare personal statement, Dolly wrote: "Dolly here! Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right.

"I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out," she continued.

The announcement took many of her fans by surprise, but they had nothing but love for the country star, including fellow musician Deborah Cox, who simply said: "Classy. Leader. Legend."

Dolly announced that she was bowing out of contention for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

A fan of hers wrote: "Queen Dolly, You are worthy of this award and so many more. We love you so much," and another also said: "Pure class! Dolly I just love you," with a third adding: "We truly do not deserve you, Dolly."

She didn't close the door on the opportunity, though, saying: "I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again - if I'm ever worthy."

Dolly did, however, add that the recognition did inspire her to make a great rock 'n' roll album in the future "which I have always wanted to do."

The singer even wrote: "My husband is a total rock 'n' roll freak and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!"

The singer was announced in February as one of the nominees for the honor

The 9 to 5 star was one among the incredible list of nominees announced back in February for this year's class, including Lionel Richie, Eminem, Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Pat Benatar, and Dionne Warwick, to name a few.



