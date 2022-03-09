Dolly Parton makes urgent plea to help Ukraine in post ACM Awards interview

Dolly Parton may have dazzled as host of the recent ACM Awards but there was something weighing heavily on her mind which she's since opened up about.

On the night of the country music ceremony, Dolly took a moment to think about the people of Ukraine and send prayers to the citizens of the war-stricken country.

MORE: Inside Dolly Parton's 56 year marriage to husband she met when she was 18

During a virtual appearance on the UK's The One Show, Dolly explained why she felt she had to cast light on it and shift the focus to a more serious one.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dolly Parton makes heartfelt confession about hosting ACM Awards

"Well," she said. "I felt that it was not only important but urgent to do it because there's so much grief and so much sorrow.

"I just can't help feeling like that’s just home, and I feel for those people like they're my own people, and I just feel like we have to say or do something, whatever we can."

READ: Dolly Parton's Nashville home with husband Carl is not what you'd expect

DONATE NOW: What can you do to help Ukraine?

Dolly continued: "I felt like I couldn’t enjoy myself without at least acknowledging them. With us having fun and having the freedom to do that, I just felt that it was necessary to take a minute to acknowledge and pay respect to them and what they’re going through."

Dolly brought attention to the war in Ukraine during her ACM Awards hosting gig

On the night of the ACM Awards, Dolly dedicated her opening monologue to Ukraine when she said: "I love to laugh, I love to joke, and we're going to have a good time tonight, but I do want us before we get started with all our fun to take a serious moment.

"Now I don't want to be political and this is not. I'd rather pass a kidney stone than do that, but I want us to send our love and hope to our brothers and sisters in Ukraine.

"So why don't we just dedicate this entire show to them and pray for peace around this crazy old world?"

If you want to help the people of Ukraine amid the escalating Russian conflict, these are the charities in urgent need of donations: British Red Cross, International Medical Corps, UNICEF and CARE.