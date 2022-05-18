Kate Moss' daughter Lila shares stunning bikini photo from her Mexican getaway

Lila Moss took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to share a reel of photos from her Mexican holiday. The 19-year-old rising model and daughter of Kate Moss appeared to be enjoying some much-needed time off as she escaped for a sunny getaway with a group of female friends.

She looked utterly zen as she bronzed herself on board a boat wearing a sunshine yellow bikini along with polarised sunglasses.

The young model seemed to be enjoying herself with a group of friends as they all posed inside a Jeep Wrangler parked stationary on a white, sandy beach. She captioned the photos: "Mexiloco" alongside an ice cream emoji.

Lila's fans were quick to jump to the comments section in awe of her photos, with one commenting: "Purrr queen." A second added: "Sending love to all the gang."

Lila looked to be enjoying herself on holiday

In another outfit photo, Lila looked effortlessly cool in a bodycon dress with bright swirls of raspberry and lemon. She wore her blonde locks loose around her shoulders and pouted playfully for the camera.

Continuing with the much-loved 'coconut girl aesthetic', the up-and-coming model ditched the makeup in favour of a more natural, subdued look. She finished off the outfit with an elegant Amazonite charm pendant from Missoma.

She showed off her sartorial prowess

This isn't the first time that Lila has showcased her stunning figure in the public eye. Earlier this month, Lila shared jaw-dropping photos from the Met Gala which she attended with her British model mother Kate.

Lila made headlines with her Burberry dress of choice which revealed her insulin monitor used to keep her type 1 diabetes under control. The natural beauty donned an embellished nude dress with understated heels.

Stood next to her mother, also wearing Burberry, the pair turned heads on the red carpet.

