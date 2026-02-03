Best-dressed stars in February 2026: Margot Robbie, Olivia Dean and more

The Grammys gave us lots of incredible looks to start February off with a bang, from Olivia Dean to Zara Larsson

Isabel Drugan
Isabel DruganSocial Media Coordinator
2 minutes ago
It's been a stellar year for fashion so far, with massive events like the Golden Globes and the WWD Style Awards giving us a plethora of great looks in January. We loved Nicole Kidman's flirty energy during Paris Fashion Week, and who could forget Bella Hadid's stunning Schiaparelli gown? So, after a flying start, what's next in the world of celebrity style? 

We opened February with one of the biggest events in the music calendar. The Grammys gave us so many incredible looks to unpack, including Sabrina Carpenter's sparkling Cinderella dress and Chappell Roan's naked dress which got everyone talking. But it was Best New Artist winner Olivia Dean who caught the eye of HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty Editor, Laura Sutcliffe

"The Grammys red carpet is always fun and a lot more relaxed and edgy dress-code-wise than the Oscars, which tends to be more formal. 

"Olivia Dean is my personal best-dressed. I loved her glorious Chanel monochrome ballgown number which came with a bombastic skirt, sparkling bodice and feathered waist detailing." 

The Wuthering Heights press wardrobe has also been the talk of the town, with leading lady Margot Robbie pulling off some incredible looks. Her look for the Paris screening of the new blockbuster captivated our hearts and minds - and Laura explains why. 

"Margot Robbie’s custom Chanel gown is the ultimate Valentine’s Day dress and is the perfect way to start off February," Laura said. "The red-wine coloured gown brings all the romantic vibes with its fitted bodice, sweeping train and, of course, the scrunched-up graduated velvet which revealed a contrasting white underskirt."

It wasn't just Margot who caught our attention this month, however. Keep scrolling for our list of best-dressed celebrities in February 2026...

1/4

Nicole Scherzinger© Dave Benett/Getty Images for One

Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger was beautiful in blue as she attended the "Love Life: West End Unites Against Cancer" After Party. The event was in support of One For The Boys, the men’s health charity working to break the silence around male cancer.

2/4

Margot Robbie© Corbis via Getty Images

Margot Robbie

We can't stop thinking about Margot's Wuthering Heights press wardrobe, which has included incredible pieces by Victoria Beckham and Schiaparelli. We loved this custom Chanel gown, which she paired with stunning jewellery for a dramatic, Victorian look.

3/4

Olivia Dean in a black and white backless gown at the Grammys© Getty Images

Olivia Dean

One of Laura's favourites, Olivia Dean stunned at the Grammys as she received the award for Best New Artist. Her Chanel gown perfectly balanced elegance with drama, perfect for marking a career milestone.

4/4

Zara Larsson© Getty Images for The Recording A

Zara Larsson

Zara Larsson proved that sometimes all that glitters is gold with her look for the Grammys. Her one-shouldered two-piece showed off her toned figure, complemented by her beachy waves and sunkissed makeup.

