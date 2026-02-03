Best-dressed stars in February 2026: Margot Robbie, Olivia Dean and more

It's been a stellar year for fashion so far, with massive events like the Golden Globes and the WWD Style Awards giving us a plethora of great looks in January. We loved Nicole Kidman's flirty energy during Paris Fashion Week, and who could forget Bella Hadid's stunning Schiaparelli gown? So, after a flying start, what's next in the world of celebrity style?

We opened February with one of the biggest events in the music calendar. The Grammys gave us so many incredible looks to unpack, including Sabrina Carpenter's sparkling Cinderella dress and Chappell Roan's naked dress which got everyone talking. But it was Best New Artist winner Olivia Dean who caught the eye of HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty Editor, Laura Sutcliffe:

"The Grammys red carpet is always fun and a lot more relaxed and edgy dress-code-wise than the Oscars, which tends to be more formal.

"Olivia Dean is my personal best-dressed. I loved her glorious Chanel monochrome ballgown number which came with a bombastic skirt, sparkling bodice and feathered waist detailing."

The Wuthering Heights press wardrobe has also been the talk of the town, with leading lady Margot Robbie pulling off some incredible looks. Her look for the Paris screening of the new blockbuster captivated our hearts and minds - and Laura explains why.

"Margot Robbie’s custom Chanel gown is the ultimate Valentine’s Day dress and is the perfect way to start off February," Laura said. "The red-wine coloured gown brings all the romantic vibes with its fitted bodice, sweeping train and, of course, the scrunched-up graduated velvet which revealed a contrasting white underskirt."

It wasn't just Margot who caught our attention this month, however. Keep scrolling for our list of best-dressed celebrities in February 2026...

1/ 4 © Dave Benett/Getty Images for One Nicole Scherzinger Nicole Scherzinger was beautiful in blue as she attended the "Love Life: West End Unites Against Cancer" After Party. The event was in support of One For The Boys, the men’s health charity working to break the silence around male cancer.



2/ 4 © Corbis via Getty Images Margot Robbie We can't stop thinking about Margot's Wuthering Heights press wardrobe, which has included incredible pieces by Victoria Beckham and Schiaparelli. We loved this custom Chanel gown, which she paired with stunning jewellery for a dramatic, Victorian look.



3/ 4 © Getty Images Olivia Dean One of Laura's favourites, Olivia Dean stunned at the Grammys as she received the award for Best New Artist. Her Chanel gown perfectly balanced elegance with drama, perfect for marking a career milestone.

