Drew Barrymore shares heartfelt message to fans after unexpected video of hers goes viral An accidental yet inspiring outcome!

Drew Barrymore has accidentally sparked a totally unexpected movement, but she's fully embracing the spontaneity!

After a seemingly innocuous video of her dancing in the rain went totally viral, she inspired fans more than she ever expected, and has now shared a heartfelt statement after receiving hundreds of tributes from fans following in her footsteps.

The original video sees her standing by a window revealing a major rainstorm, and the actress appears soaking wet in a white t-shirt.

As she pans the camera around to show the rain behind her, she emotively says: "If it's raining anywhere you are, just run out in the rain, don't miss the opportunity," ending the clip with a coy smile as she soaked up the cozy weather.

Her advice instantly made waves, with fans writing: "Drew is so carefree I love it," and: "You are so right! Next time it rains instead of running to get out of it I will run into it!" as well as: "Love this energy."

What's more, fans were serious about how much they were inspired by Drew, who prompted a mass of people to share their own videos of themselves running in the rain, and the daytime show host revealed it totally took her by surprise and warmed her heart.

Since then, she has taken to Instagram to shout out anyone who recreates her viral clip by sharing their own posts, and in one she endearingly wrote: "I can't believe people are doing this! This is so amazing! #JustRunOutInTheRain. Don't miss the opportunity!"

After more and more people continued to do the same, she couldn't help but share once again how much they meant to her.

Fans immediately noted how much the video reminded them of Drew's iconic rain scene in Ever After

In yet another post about the trend, she said: "I can't believe a moment is taking flight. And that moment is just about saying 'it's better to get messy with nature in that split second rather than to stress about the aftermath" sometimes we stop ourselves or we over think it."

She concluded the emotional message of gratitude with: "Just to be spontaneous and wild and free, with humbling beautiful nature? My kind of joy. Thank you all for spreading that joy! I love this so much I just can't take it!"

