Drew Barrymore makes candid revelation about fighting to keep her show on-air: 'All of my worth and happiness is in this'

Drew Barrymore fans have come to love her work on The Drew Barrymore Show and all the hilarious, heartfelt, and candid moments that have gone on since it first launched in September 2020.

The host opened up to fellow talk show host Seth Meyers about just how attached she is to her show, and how everyday she does her best to keep it on-air.

Detailing her love for the show, she made the shocking revelation of just how much she fears her show getting canceled.

As Seth congratulated her on the show's six Daytime Emmy nominations, Drew quickly did a "phew!" gesture, then going on to admit: "I feel like relief is a huge definition of joy right now too."

She explained: "Just to be relieved! I'm so relieved that it's working, that we get to stay."

Detailing how much the role and the work the show does means to her, and how much her life has changed because of it, she candidly revealed: "I'm way too attached to it. All of my worth and happiness is in this show."

The candid revelation

The late night host shot back a cheeky comment about her work-life balance, joking: "They say that's very healthy, they say, 'Tie yourself to your work. Let that be the only thing that brings you happiness and esteem,' yeah."

Drew acknowledged that it might not be for the best, saying: "I'm, like, way too invested."

The star's show was recently renewed

Continuing to explain how scary the process of being renewed, or not, is, she added: "Season to season, you don't know, and so you're kind of going to the finish line… you see the precipice and you get more and more depressed at the idea of it not coming back."

"I just really want this to continue, we're building something here… so I'm so relieved," she thoughtfully expressed in the end. Luckily for her, The Drew Barrymore show was renewed for a third season.

