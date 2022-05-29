Drew Barrymore causes a stir as she shares cheeky moment with guest: 'There's something about you' Fans were left on the edge of their seats

Even when Drew Barrymore doesn't even look like herself, she can certainly still get it! Fans can't get over how the actress got her flirt on despite her unrecognizable appearance.

ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

The star posted a hilarious clip from The Drew Barrymore Show where she shared a suggestive moment with one of her guests, but fans don't know where to look.

Viewers didn't know what was more surprising, the live on-air, cheeky almost-kiss between her and comedian Ben Schwartz, or her shocking appearance!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Drew Barrymore reveals emotional moment she revisists where she was institutionalized

MORE: Drew Barrymore reveals disastrous outing with her daughters: 'That really sucked'

Drew was dressed up as a woman much older than her, a character she likes to call Mitzy, donning not only a short, salt and pepper wig, glasses, and an old-school outfit, but even a raspy, accented voice as well.

Ben is originally from the Bronx, New York, and as they were discussing signature New York things, the host revealed she had some iconic black and white cookies for them to enjoy.

As the two got to discussing how they prefer to eat it, both flavors at the same time or one after the other, the actor cheekily suggested: "I have a feeling… if this goes well… I have a feeling we're going to be Lady and the Tramp-ing that [expletive] cookie by the end of this. If this interview goes well."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Drew Barrymore Show (@thedrewbarrymoreshow)

The moment was as steamy as it was hilarious

Drew didn't even hesitate to find out, immediately biting one end of the cookie and leaning forward so Ben could take a hold of the other side.

MORE: Drew Barrymore makes candid revelation about fighting to keep her show on-air

MORE: Drew Barrymore confuses fans with video from unexpected location amid show revelation

She really seems to have gotten to him, who as soon as they leaned away from each other, said: "There's something about you, I don't know what it is but there's something about you…"

Loading the player...

Drew is seemingly no stranger to sharing cheeky moments with some of her guests

Fans raved about their hilarious interaction in the comments section, writing: "Something about her gets everyone," and: "That might be the funniest thing I've seen all day," and one fan even joked: "I wanted y'all to kiss!"

This isn't even the first time the daytime host shares a steamy, on-air moment with a guest, also because of food, having once caused a stir – and even dating rumors – when she fed Outlander star Sam Heughan a bagel on her show.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.