Hoda Kotb joins co-star Jenna Bush Hager in discussion regarding bad relationships

Hoda Kotb has often made it a point to dive into uncomfortable conversations on Today with Hoda and Jenna, and find a way to make them empowering.

On a recent installment of the show, she and co-star Jenna Bush Hager sat down to talk about uncomfortable relationships and how to find the strength to just be alone.

"For anybody that's young and wanting fun, don't stay in a bad relationship for too long," Jenna started off by saying.

"You're only young for so long and can date a lot of different people," she continued, which Hoda agreed was a good way of looking at it.

She said: "And I do think that some people would rather be with someone they don't like that much than be alone," which they both agreed was the preferable option in this case.

"They always say that relationships take 'work'," the mom-of-two added, but both also explained that the "work" shouldn't have to come in during the beginning stages of the relationship.

Hoda and Jenna discussed getting out of bad relationships

"If you're already arguing and talking about counseling [early on]," Hoda continued: "Then you need to [leave]," clicking her tongue to indicate an escape.

Jenan then introduced the concept of "googly-ing eyes the person," then stroking Hoda's arm to explain that it meant looking at them through rose-colored glasses.

Hoda even used phrases like "you're amazing" and "you're so funny," before explaining: "All you're doing is you're just a listener, you're just the enamored listener."

"And that's when it takes the work," Jenna emphatically concluded, getting a chuckle out of her co-host to cap off the discussion.

The two have often delved into talking about dating and relationships

The post was shared to praise from their fans and was captioned: "Great relationships do take work — but there might be times it's better to get out of a bad relationship sooner! Here are @jennabhager and @hodakotb's takes on budding relationships.



