Hoda Kotb left unnerved by Jenna Bush Hager's uncomfortable confession - and fans are in hysterics The NBC star can feel her pain

Hoda Kotb and co-star Jenna Bush Hager were forced to confront some interesting questions on the latest edition of Today with Hoda and Jenna.

As they were looking at polls and questions that had come in from their audiences, they mulled over one which read: "Would you go to a nude beach?"

Jenna considered it, musing that her younger self probably would go, with Hoda joking: "Your younger self already did go to one."

Her co-star then proceeded to deliver a warning to her fans as she launched into an anecdote, saying: "I just have to say.

"If you're going to go, this is a little PSA for all of you out there - put on sunscreen. Put on sunscreen in the areas where you don't normally put on sunscreen 'cause that part of your body has never seen light."

The show even added a light-up effect to put more emphasis on Jenna's words. Hoda, meanwhile, listened to the entire story while rubbing her temple in uncomfortable silence.

Hoda listened on as Jenna talked about always using sunscreen

Eventually, even the studio floor broke out into laughter as she continued delivering her PSA, so did Hoda while biting on her nail.

"And it hurts. Bad!" Jenna emphasized. "So you were just laying out naked?" Hoda asked, to which her co-host responded that she was just 17.

When Hoda questioned if the experience felt uncomfortable in any way, she hilariously concluded: "I can't remember, but I can remember how it felt afterwards."

The clip from the show was shared on social media with the caption: "Jenna reminds us to put SPF even where the sun don't shine this summer, remembering a painful incident on the beach when she was younger."

The two NBC hosts often dive into hilarious topics

Many fans simply responded with scores of laughing emojis, and one emphatically just wrote: "NO." Another also added: "She is right!! You wouldn't want to get ALL sunburnt."

