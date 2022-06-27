Hoda Kotb's absence from Today explained by Savannah Guthrie as well-known subs step in The NBC star was absent on Monday's show

Hoda Kotb is a much-loved member of the Today family and is a familiar face to many around the United States every weekday morning.

MORE: Hoda Kotb left frustrated over missed opportunity with co-star live on air

However, on Monday's show the mother-of-two was absent, and instead Savannah Guthrie hosted alongside another familiar face - Tom Llamas, alongside Today's Craig Melvin.

At the start of the show, Savannah addressed Hoda's absence, telling viewers that she was "off", although no further explanation was given.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Today's Hoda Kotb's family life

Later on during the fourth hour, Hoda was replaced by Justin Sylvester, who hosted alongside Jenna Bush Hager.

MORE: Inside Hoda Kotb's stylish NY home where she will co-parent her daughters

MORE: Hoda Kotb comes to the rescue of her co-star during family trip to the beach

Justin - who regularly appears on the NBC show and has filled in for the hosts before - also shared a behind-the-scenes photo of himself and Jenna on Instagram while in the studio, and another of him in the makeup room ahead of going live on air.

Hoda was no doubt enjoying some family time with her daughters, Haley and Hope, who she shares with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

Tom Llamas and Craig Melvin joined Savannah Guthrie in Hoda Kotb's place on Monday's Today

Despite their split at the beginning of the year, the pair have remained on good terms and are determined to co-parent their daughters in a happy and loving environment.

MORE: Hoda Kotb breaks devastating news live on Today concerning much-loved member of show

MORE: Hoda Kotb left baffled by her co-star live on air

This was proved to the public last weekend when Hoda paid a touching tribute to Joel on Father's Day. The TV star posted a picture of Joel and their children, alongside the message: "Happy Father's Day".

Hoda was no doubt enjoying a day off with her family

Hoda recently opened up to her co-star Jenna about the meaning behind her two girls' names, how she chose them, and even revealed how the 64-year-old himself influenced the names.

MORE: Hoda Kotb marks celebratory occasion with Kathie Lee Gifford - but it's bittersweet

MORE: Hoda Kotb hosts Today alone for heartbreaking reason

With Haley, she explained: "She seemed so one in a million," which made her think of Halley's Comet, one of the most iconic space phenomena in the world, which occurs once every 75 years. Her middle name was her sister's suggestion, an idea that came easily to her when Hoda would tell her what a "joy" her new baby was.

For Hope, she admitted: "It was such a no-brainer, it was such an easy pick." Referencing being with Joel at the time, and their wish of having children, she explained: "That's what we'd been doing, was hoping, and then she came. That was just simple."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.