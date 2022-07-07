Johnny Depp makes long-awaited return to music after defamation trial victory The Pirates of the Caribbean star is back in the game

Johnny Depp is raring to go full throttle with his career once again since his defamation trial victory against ex-wife Amber Heard in late May.

The actor had announced previously that he and guitarist Jeff Beck would be releasing a collaborative album, and their first single together is officially out.

The song, titled The Death and Resurrection Show, is Johnny's first proper single since their cover of John Lennon's Isolation in 2020.

Fans have been treated to more teasers off their upcoming album, titled 18, over the past couple of weeks, with three more songs having dropped.

However, the latest is the Pirates of the Caribbean star's first actual single off the record, with the rest serving as teasers.

It also aims to build up to the release of the record on 15 July, being Johnny's first album since Rise in 2019 as part of his supergroup, Hollywood Vampires.

Johnny announced the release on social media

In late May, Johnny won the lawsuit against Amber following a six-week trial that was live-streamed online. Johnny's $50m defamation case against Amber stemmed from a 2018 op-ed article she wrote for The Washington Post in which she said she was a "public figure representing domestic abuse".

While the piece did not identify Johnny by name, his attorneys said it "incalculably" damaged his career, costing him acting roles. She then countersued him for $100 million.

The actor was awarded compensatory damages of $10million and a further $5million dollars in punitive damages. The jury also awarded Amber $2million after finding that Johnny had defamed her through his attorney.

Johnny thanked fans days after winning the trial, sharing a social media message which read: "To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We've been everywhere together, we have seen everything together.

The actor won his defamation trial against ex Amber Heard

"We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you."

