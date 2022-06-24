Lily Rose Depp turns heads with intimate first photo since dad Johnny trial The star is working on a big project

Lily Rose Depp looked more spectacular than ever in a fabulous photo she reshared on social media on Friday. This is the 23-year-old's first post since her dad Johnny Depp's infamous trial against Amber Heard ended earlier this month.

Friend and Australian singer/songwriter Troye Sivian posted the original two snaps, which showed him alongside the eldest Depp child, and it's safe to say the pair had fans obsessed.

Sharing one of the snaps to her Instagram Stories Lily simply captioned the photo with a spinning purple love-heart GIF.

On the original post, Troye wrote: "I luv this girl i really do!!" To which Lily replied: "King of my heart."

In the snap, Lily looked incredible donning a nude lipstick and grey halterneck top. Troye kept it classic with a black t-shirt.

According to the Daily Mail, the pair are currently shooting a new TV show called The Idol together, also starring pop icon The Weeknd.

The I Can't Feel My Face singer couldn't get enough of the snap and left a teary-eyed emoji on the post.

Fans were also excited to weigh in on the exciting collaboration. One replied: " liking this isn’t enough. I need it tattooed on my forehead."

A second added: "THE DUO WE NEVER KNEW WE NEEDED…" Another follower wrote: "gorgeous humans."

The new show will follow a female pop star who embarks on a romance with a mysterious club owner, who's also the leader of a cult.

Last month, Lily's dad Johnny won the lawsuit against Amber following a six-week trial that dominated headlines.

After the trial, which was live-streamed online, he was awarded $15m as compensation, with Amber receiving $2m on one count of defamation.

On Thursday the Pirates of the Caribbean actor had to issue a statement to fans after he noticed the rise in fake profiles pretending to be him, capitalising on the increased public interest following the trial.

He penned: "I've been made aware that there are fake accounts pretending to be me or people working with me.

Johnny recently won his defamation case against ex-wife Amber

"I do not have any private or side accounts on any platforms. These are the only pages run by me and my team where we share updates and communicate: Instagram @JohnnyDepp TikTok @JohnnyDepp Facebook @JohnnyDepp Discord @JohnnyDepp0854."

Johnny continued: "I ask that you remain cautious as it seems these fake accounts can be relentless. My team is working to combat the problem. Thank you for you continued support and for making me aware of this issue! Love & respect, JD X."

