Johnny Depp issues warning to fans following Amber Heard trial The Pirates of the Caribbean star has taken to Instagram

Johnny Depp has reached out to his fans to issue a warning in the wake of his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 59, returned to social media with a statement on Wednesday, which he posted on his Instagram Stories.

He addressed the rise in fake profiles pretending to be him, capitalising on the increased public interest in the star following the trial.

It read: "I've been made aware that there are fake accounts pretending to be me or people working with me.

Johnny has taken to Instagram with a warning for fans

"I do not have any private or side accounts on any platforms. These are the only pages run by me and my team where we share updates and communicate: Instagram @JohnnyDepp TikTok @JohnnyDepp Facebook @JohnnyDepp Discord @JohnnyDepp0854."

Johnny continued: "I ask that you remain cautious as it seems these fake accounts can be relentless. My team is working to combat the problem. Thank you for you continued support and for making me aware of this issue! Love & respect, JD X."

Johnny recently won his defamation case against ex-wife Amber

It comes after a juror from the trial spoke out about the verdict.

"What I think is truthful is that they were both abusive to each other," he said. "I don't think that makes either of them right or wrong. But to rise to the level of what she was claiming, there wasn't enough or any evidence that really supported what she was saying."

The former couple were married from 2015 until 2017

He also shared that he believed that the Hollywood star did not physically abuse his ex-wife, and that she was the aggressor of the two.

"Some of us used the expression 'crocodile tears'," he said of Amber, noting that they found what Johnny was saying a lot more "believable."

A juror recently spoke out about the verdict

In late May, Johnny won the lawsuit against Amber following a six-week trial that was live-streamed online. He was awarded $15m as compensation, with Amber receiving $2m on one count of defamation.

