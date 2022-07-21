Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz's throwback selfie is an incredible look into their friendship Best friends forever!

Drew Barrymore stunned fans on Thursday morning when she shared a gorgeous throwback picture with her best friend Cameron Diaz.

The pair, who both starred in Charlie's Angels together and became firm friends, are pictured on a beach and are wrapped up warm, both rocking beanie hats and big jackets. With big smiles on their faces, Drew has her arms wrapped around Cameron as they take the selfie.

"#tbt @camerondiaz," Drew simply captioned the post and fans were over the moon to see a rare picture from their time together with many leaving heart emojis and calling them "angels".

The pair starred in Charlie's Angels together, but they actually met when Drew was 14 and Cameron was 16. Their friendship blossomed and in 2021 the pair shared several revelations of their decades-long friendship - including the very unusual nickname the pair have for each other – 'Poo Poo'.

"It started out as classic boy humor and it just evolved into a true term of endearment. And then it just stuck...we love it...it will never change," Drew explained when Cameron made an appearance on her daytime talk show.

"When we're at a restaurant she'll say to the waiter, 'Ask Poo Poo what she wants.' And people will be like, 'What?' We call each other Poo Poo. I call her Poo Poo. She's in my phone as Poo Poo," Cameron added.

Fans loved the throwback

In fact, the pair are so close that Drew further admitted that Cameron is the only friend she would let share her bed.

She said: "I don't like co-sleeping with anyone, it's a thing. I don't know why but it's my thing. If it's like a lover then obviously that’s different, but no friends. I will sleep in a bathtub, I've slept on a pool table, like you name it, but this one...Oh my gosh.

"We've lived together for periods of time, been roommates. I've slept in a tent while my fever was breaking on a Chilean mountain in a thunderstorm in, like, Patagonia. I mean, yeah, we've been everywhere together."