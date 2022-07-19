Drew Barrymore's ex-husband turns his social media private after sharing photos of their children The actress shares joint custody of her daughters with her ex

Drew Barrymore maintains an amicable relationship with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman, as they navigate co-parenting their two daughters - but there's one thing they've always done differently.

While Drew prefers to keep Frankie, eight, and Olive, nine, out of the spotlight and rarely adds photos of them to social media, Will has delighted his followers with many family snapshots.

However, that has all changed as the art consultant has decided to make his Instagram private.

WATCH: Drew Barrymore dances around her impressive home

Following years of sharing his life without restrictions, Will has opted to step away from the public eye a little.

Just ahead of his bold move, Will posted several snapshots of his adorable girls - and they look so much like Drew.

Will - who has remarried to his current wife, Alexandra Michler - posted images of both children from his home in New York.

Drew and Will's daughters are now eight and nine years old

Frankie and Olive have Drew's unforgettable smile and while the latter sports a dark head of hair, their youngest is blonde, just like Drew.

Will is a hands-on dad and has previously posted images of them cooking dinner, enjoying vacations and playing dress-up too.

Alexandra also appears to adore being a stepmom and dotes on the children in the images.

Drew and Will broke up in 2016

While Drew and Will split in 2016, they continue to successfully co-parent their children together.

Not that it's always easy. The TV host and actress recently opened up about what the hardest part of co-parenting was when she spoke to Parents Magazine.

Drew gave an emotional answer as she admitted: "You miss them when you're apart because that wasn't the plan."

However, she did reveal one upside to the family dividing time with their kids: "Both parents get a day off," she added.

