Cameron Diaz gives rare glimpse into home life with baby Raddix The star and her husband Benji Madden are notoriously private

When it comes to Cameron Diaz's life, being a mother and a wife is everything!

The star famously hung up her acting shoes to focus on having a family and now she’s opened up to give fans a very rare sneak peek at life inside the home she shares with husband, Benji Madden, and their daughter, Raddix.

READ: Cameron Diaz makes heartfelt revelation about being baby Raddix’s mum

Cameron, 48 - who lives in the Hollywood Hills with the rocker and their one year old - opened up on Sirius XM's Quarantine with Bruce to speak about motherhood and whether she would ever dip her toe back into the acting pool.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cameron Diaz has the most amazing kitchen appliance at her LA home

She said: "Being a wife and a mother, it’s just the most, what’s the word I'm looking for? Rewarding. Thank you. I was like, it's not validating in any way it's fulfilling. That's what it is. It really has been the most fulfilling part of my life so far."

Cameron added: "I just feel like it's, it's everything that, you know, I probably somehow waited for this so that I could do all that other stuff."

Cameron and Benji surprised their fans when they announced their daughter’s arrival at the beginning of January 2020.

LOOK: Cameron Diaz divides fans after sharing photo of her unusual breakfast

SEE: Cameron Diaz shares glimpse inside cosy home she's raising baby daughter Raddix in

The couple are keeping their daughter out of the spotlight

She’s been able to enjoy every second of raising Raddix and admits she feels incredibly lucky to be able to spend so much time with her.

"I feel for so many mothers who can't, that have to go to work, whatever they're doing. I feel so much for them and for their children and for all of that, but it does really take a village."

Cameron added: "I just feel so blessed that I get to be here now with my child and, you know, get to be the mother that I get to be. It's such a blessing it's completely privileged and, I'm just really, really grateful."

SEE: Cameron Diaz opens up about married life with Benji Madden

Cameron regularly shares virtual cooking classes from her kitchen

Although Cameron doesn’t have any plans to get back to acting she admitted to the host that it’s not entirely out of the question.

"I'm never going to say never about anything in life, I’m just not that person. So will I ever make a movie again? I'm not looking to, but will I, I don't know. I have no idea.

"I couldn't imagine being a mom now with my child at her first year, to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours of my day away from my child.

I just couldn't, I personally feel like that wasn't the mom that, I wouldn't have been the mom that I am now had I chosen to do that at any other time in my life."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.