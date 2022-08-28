Hoda Kotb surprises Jenna Bush Hager with worrying confession about her eyesight Fans were quick to have her back

Hoda Kotb has had to show her best self on television for decades as one of the leading faces of the Today Show, and she's garnered quite a few appearance hacks to speed up the getting ready process.

While many have surely been useful to her and the viewers she shares them with, her latest revelation left co-host Jenna Bush Hager quite baffled.

As she detailed her process of getting ready and out the door, she revealed a bit of a controversial eye-sight trick that Jenna wasn't so sure about, but plenty of fans had her back.

Hoda was detailing the steps she takes when stepping out of her home early in the morning, revealing that she avoids looking in the mirror in an effort to not stress about what she looks like throughout the day.

She detailed that: "I've been starting this thing where I don't look in the mirror when I'm leaving the house until I'm about to walk out the door, and I don't put my contacts in until I'm leaving."

Then she admitted through laughter: "And I only wear one," which immediately prompted confusion from her co-host.

Jenna exclaimed: "Wait, what?! I get the mirror part, but why are you blinding yourself?"

The mom-of-two explained: "I'm so blind, I can't see anything far away. So, if I have one in, I can read with the one that doesn't have the contact in," while hilariously alternating winks.

She further added: "I can see far with this one and I can see close with this one… and then I can read without glasses."

While her fellow host was dubious about the trick, fans were quick to take to the comments to agree with Hoda, writing: "I am SO with you, Hoda," and: "I wear one contact for reading up close and one contact for distance. Weird how it balances out," as well as: "Monovision is the best!!! I wear 2, but one is for far away and one is for reading. No glasses!!!" plus: "HODA!!! I do the SAME THING with my contacts!!!"

