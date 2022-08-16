Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager enjoy day out with Today co-worker who sings their praise The duo work alongside each other on Today with Hoda & Jenna

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager reunited on Monday after a week apart - with the former taking time off for her birthday.

The famous friends hadn't quite been apart all that time though, as they enjoyed spending the weekend together, along with their Fourth Hour executive producer, Talia Parkinson-Jones, at Hoda's vacation home by the beach.

What's more, Talia had the sweetest words for the TV stars in a heartfelt tribute message on Instagram.

VIDEO: Hoda Kotb left shocked during conversation with Jenna Bush Hager live on Today

"Nothing beats hanging with my girls! And our kiddos," she wrote in a sweet post, alongside pictures of the group and their children posing outside Hoda's home.

Hoda shared the exact same picture on her own Instagram page, alongside the caption: "Little fun in the sun."

Jenna, meanwhile, replied to the post, writing: "That was a blast. Love my ladies and their babies. More of this please."

Today EP Talia Parkinson-Jones had the sweetest thing to say about Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager

When Hoda returned to Today with Hoda & Jenna on Monday morning, she received an enthusiastic welcome from Jenna and the rest of the crew. "Look who's home!" Jenna exclaimed as she and Hoda prepared to walk through the studio to their famous desk.

The sweet clip was posted on social media, and fans were quick to share their delight. "I'm so pleased Hoda is back!" one wrote, while another remarked: "Hoda it wasn't the same without you!" A third added: "Hoda, you were missed. Glad you got to celebrate and have some fun times with family."

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb reunited on Monday's Today

Hoda had a lovely birthday weekend with her young daughters Haley and Hope, her mom and sister.

The star is now happy to be back at work alongside her co-stars. Hoda and Jenna have been working together since 2019, when Jenna replaced Kathie Lee Gifford on the Fourth Hour following her retirement.

Jenna recently spoke to HELLO! about working with the mother-of-two, and told us that Hoda is the one to make her laugh the most.

The NBC stars have worked together since 2017

"I feel like Hoda and I laugh hysterically, we can get into that laughter where we're not supposed to laugh," Jenna admitted.

"That church laughter where we're like 'We're going to get into trouble'," she shared.

Since 2017, the podcast star has also been co-anchor alongside Savannah Guthrie on Today's main show, having replaced Matt Lauer after he was fired.

