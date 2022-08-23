Hoda Kotb opens up about desire to adopt third child She's ready to give it her all!

Hoda Kotb effectively balances her role as being one of the most recognizable figures on morning TV and being a single mother to daughters Haley, five, and Hope, three.

However, the Today star wants to continue expanding her family, opening up in a recent interview about her desire for a third child.

Speaking to People for their recent cover, she talked about the joys of being a mother and co-parenting with her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

She also divulged her thoughts on whether she was willing to expand her family, saying: ""It's definitely in the universe for me.

"I feel like whatever is meant to be is meant to be. But I know a few things. I have love and time, and we have an open space."

Hoda continued: "Every time I see a child who needs something or read about a child, my heart's breaking. I'm like, I know if we could invite them into our home just what it would mean. Not just for the child, but for us."

Hoda spoke to People about the importance of family

Having adopted both her daughters while already in her 50s, the NBC star spoke of the importance of her family, regardless of the age.

"Family to me is everything— and having one of my own is something I never thought I'd have," she explained.

"I always imagined family as my mom, my dad, my brother, my sister. I envisioned it that way until I was 50. Imagine someone saying, 'Hey, guess what? You're actually going to have a whole other family.' It still surprises me!

"It delights me to know that I have Haley and Hope. They fell asleep on me yesterday after having meltdowns, and I sang to them, and in that moment I was just thinking to myself, 'I get to feel these things. We get to have this together.'

She currently co-parents her two young daughters

She concluded: "It blows my mind that I get to have this adorable little family that's just right for me."

