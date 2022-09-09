All the highlights from Hello! Canada and Toronto Life's Hollywood North party at TIFF 2022 The stars came out to celebrate the opening of the annual film festival

Hello! Canada and Toronto Life magazine helped kick off TIFF 2022 in style with their Hollywood North party on the evening of September 8, with some of the biggest names in Canadian film and television coming out to celebrate!

Held at Toronto's Park Hyatt hotel in its swanky third floor ballroom, the bash was a veritable who's who of Canadian stars, from music legends like Kardinal Offishall and Jully Black to Canada's first supermodel, Monika Schnarre, and some of the most beloved TV hosts and stars, such as Tracy Moore and The Handmaid's Tale actress Amanda Brugel.

Guests were treated to a cornucopia of Canadian cuisine, from gourmet poutine bites to mini Beaver Tails, and refreshing sips from World Class Canada that included a Hollywood Highball and a Cold Brew Espresso Martini. Delicious cuisine representing Toronto's multiculturalism was also on hand.

There was plenty of dancing, courtesy music provided by DJ Jon Daniels, next to the Bad Boy Le Parfum stage. They were also keen to strike a pose next to the glamorous Paco Rabanne FAME gold sculpture, and enjoyed a performance from Toronto drag queens Imarra and Perla. Guests were also able to get their portraits taken at a special studio by NKPR, which produced the event.

Keep scrolling to see who was there and some of the highlights from the night!

All photos by George Pimentel

Two legends in one photo! Canada's Queen of R&B, JUNO winner Jully Black, was spotted chatting with Cityline host Tracy Moore.

Canadian music legend k-os looked the epitome of Toronto cool and confident in a grey vest with a tank top, sunglasses and sneakers.

Toronto-born star and comedian Mae Martin, known for her work in Netflix's hit comedy series Feel Good, looked stylish in a brown button-down shirt, which she paired with black slacks and always stylish Doc Martens.

Now this is a look! Kardinal Offishall looked very much the legend he is in this purple and black ensemble – and can we talk about his amazing shades?!

Hello! Canada Editor-in-Chief Alison Eastwood (second from left) was happy to be reunited with The Social's Melissa Grelo, TV producer Aliya Jasmine Sovani and many other guests throughout the evening.

Influencer Sasha Exeter looked gorgeous in a lilac-coloured gown.

Shayla Brown, the star of Sarah Polley's new film, Women Talking, chose a gorgeous red lace dress for the event.

The Handmaid's Tale star Amanda Brugel looked completely gorgeous in black and was rocking bleached hair.

Three-time MuchMusic Video Award winner Fefe Dobson looked totally ready to rock in leather.

Monika Schnarre, Canada's very first supermodel, and Luxurious Roxy founder Roxy Earle were spotted chatting as they grabbed some drinks.

Author, producer and parenting expert Shantelle Bisson and her husband, Murdoch Mysteries star Yannick Bisson, looked as loved-up as ever on the red carpet.

TSN's Kayla Grey looked very stylish in a lovely long-sleeved black gown with sparkling accents.

Influencer Myles Sexton looked completely stunning in an eye-catching sequinned number, which they paired with black boots.

Summer is not over yet, and Kim's Convenience star Nicole Power was perfectly melding fashion for warmer temperatures with pieces that are also well-suited to cool September evenings.

Her co-star Jean Yoon looked like a total rock star in black.

eTalk's Tyrone Edwards and his girlfriend Julianna looked completely in love as they cuddled up in a chair in one of the portrait studios.

Raymond Ablack, known for his work on Degrassi: The Next Generation and more recently in Maid, Ginny & Georgia and Narcos, looked confident in a jean jacket that is perfect for early fall.

Ken Hunt, Publisher of Toronto Life and President of St. Joseph Communications; Lina Gagliano and her husband Tony Gagliano, the CEO of St. Joseph Communications; Alison Eastwood, Editor-in-Chief of HELLO! Canada; and Malcolm Johnston, Editor-in-Chief of Toronto Life, also had an amazing time at the party!

Special thanks to Casillero del Diablo, Louis Roederer Champagne, Tanqueray no. 10 Gin, Steamwhistle, Perrier, World Class Canada, MAC, Bad Boy Le Parfum, Paco Rabanne FAME and Caudalie Paris for helping make this amazing event happen!