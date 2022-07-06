Ryan Reynolds reveals the place in Canada he's never visited

Canada is home to many natural wonders, from Niagara Falls to the Rocky Mountains, to the Arctic and Great Lakes and our gorgeous coasts. So it makes sense that CBC would ask the celebrity wonder who is Ryan Reynolds to sound off on a place he's never been in our country, but very much wants to visit.

In a surprising response, the 45-year-old dad of three told The National's Ian Hanomansing he has never been to Nova Scotia, but has always wanted to spend time out east.

"I've stopped there once, briefly, but I didn't get to properly look around, so I really would love to see Nova Scotia," he told the surprised veteran newscaster.

As for spots he'd love to revisit, Ryan didn't hesitate there, either. He quickly said British Columbia's Great Bear Rainforest, the largest coastal temperate rainforest in the world. Not only is it known for its massive trees such as the western red cedar and Sitka spruce, but it also houses animals such as cougars, grizzly and black bears, wolves, salmon and much more. It's also home to the Kermode, or "spirit" bear, a rare black bear subspecies whose cubs sometimes have white coats.

A Kermode or "spirit" mother bear with her cub in the Great Bear Rainforest. Kermode bears are a rare subspecies of black bears in which cubs sometimes have white coats

Ryan said the Great Bear Rainforest had some of the "most amazing biodiversity... that you'll ever see in your life" and that he would love to see a spirit bear in the wild.

Ian also asked the Vancouver-born star to pick his favourite sports team from the city, and he chose the White Caps soccer team – excuse us, we mean football. If you're thinking his ownership of the Welsh Wrexham AFC club might have played a role in that... yes, you'd be right.

"I have a club in Wrexham, and it's been ingrained in my head that if I call it soccer there'll be a messy stabbing death," he jokingly told Ian when the host asked him if he was referring to the sport by what it's called across the pond.

Blake and Ryan had a blast with David Beckham at a Wrexham AFC game in London in May

And of course, since an inherent part of being Canadian is our relationships with our neighbours to the south, Ian asked Ryan what he thinks is the biggest misconception the actor's American friends have about Canada.

"I make no secret about how much I love Canada, but that doesn't mean that I feel like Canada's perfect," he said. "You know, I love Canada despite its incredible imperfections – and there are many.

"But I think some people have a notion that Canada is some kind of utopian society that's getting it all right, and I think that we also have our same, you know - many of the same sociopolitical issues that happened south of the border and elsewhere in the world, and many of the same struggles, many of the same blind spots and blights on our history as well.

"And so, you know, I'm always here to be the ice cold bucket of water for those friends and remind them that, you know, we're just like you."

You can watch all of Ryan's interview above.