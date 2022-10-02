Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos shares intimate birthday tribute - see photos

Kelly Ripa is marking another year around the sun, marking her 52nd birthday on 2 October, but to her husband Mark Consuelos, she's as stunning as ever.

The actor took to social media to promptly share a loving birthday tribute to his wife of over 25 years with a slew of photographs.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Love Story

He started things off with a bang, sharing a picture of Kelly reclining against a piano wearing a varsity jacket and a black dress with a sheer skirt.

Mark also included several other photos of the star, some of them professional and posed, while some during more candid moments, such as candlelit dinners and vacations.

He even included one beautiful photograph of the two kissing, hidden by her hat, against a gorgeous backdrop of water, presumably from their last vacation.

"Happy Birthday Sexy!!! What a year of accomplishments. So proud of you," he simply captioned his post with a slew of heart emojis.

Mark paid a loving tribute to Kelly on her birthday

Quickly, fans began commenting on the photographs with heart emojis and birthday greetings galore, with even Lee Daniels and close friend David Muir sharing the love.

"HBD Kelly! Been watching y'all since day 1 on AMC …love your love!" one wrote, with another commenting: "Happy Birthday Kelly! I'm listening to your book! It's so funny to hear you swear!"

Mark and Kelly have been spending a lot more time together than usual lately as Kelly gets to promoting her newly released book, Live Wire.

She kicked off a book tour with her husband by her side as they conducted the first of her shows in her home state of New Jersey, and Mark was present to support her during the second one in New York.

The Riverdale star praised his wife when her book was released

On the day of release, he shared another sweet tribute to her, penning: "You can add 'Newly Minted Author' to the her resumé. I'm in AWE of you @kellyripa.

"Could not be any more proud of you sexy. This book hits the shelves TODAY!! Run don't walk and get this for yourself or that special person in your life."

