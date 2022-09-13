Mark Consuelos cheers on wife Kelly Ripa amid book release The Riverdale star is just as excited

Mark Consuelos is just as excited about the big things happening for his wife Kelly Ripa as she is, and took to social media to show it.

The actor shared a pair of pictures on his Instagram Stories to cheer his wife on as the release date of her book, Live Wire, neared.

He posted a photograph of the book at their home, surrounded by flowers as he provided his followers with a link to order a copy of their own.

"2 weeks and counting for the release of #LiveWire," he wrote before switching to an image of Kelly pulling a cheeky face, writing: "So proud of my fave!!!"

Live Wire is Kelly's debut book and hits the shelves on September 27.

According to Dey Street Books, a HarperCollins Publishers imprint, Live Wire will include a "sharp, funny, and honest collection of real-life stories from Kelly Ripa, showing the many dimensions and crackling wit of the beloved daytime talk show host,"

Mark showed his support for his wife's upcoming book

It will also feature "a collection of personal essays on childhood, motherhood, marriage, her career and the intersection of all the above" and will be "surprising, at times savage, a little shameless and always with humor."

The book will include several stories from Kelly's own life and career, and she's going to be leaving home to embark on a nationwide book tour in support of it.

While initially she intended to remain close to home with a pair of dates in New York and one in New Jersey, overwhelming demand meant that she had to expand.

Kelly eventually revealed that three more book tour dates had been added for early October, including one in Kentucky, Illinois, and also in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where her youngest son Joaquin is attending university.

Kelly added three dates to her book tour on popular demand

"You asked for it, you got it: we just added three more stops to my book tour for LIVE WIRE! I hope to see you in one of these cities!" she excitedly wrote at the time.

