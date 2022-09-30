Kelly Ripa shows off incredible physique in head-turning mini dress The star was a vision!

Kelly Ripa took to social media with an incredible sneak peek of her stunning outfit for Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday.

MORE: Kelly Ripa divides fans with very cheeky alternative book cover

The fabulous polka dot mini dress had chic long sleeves and was embellished with a belt in the same pattern and featured a buckle made of dazzling diamantes. The stylish ensemble also showed off the star's incredibly toned legs.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa shares look at her unbelievable library inside her $27million townhouse

Kelly matched her glittery accessory with an incredible pair of sky-high black heels covered with similar diamantes to the stunning belt.

READ: Kelly Ripa wows in red hot dress and fans can't get enough

SEE: Kelly Ripa's son shares his 'finest work yet' from inside mom's stunning home

As for her hair, the presenter wore her iconic blonde tresses styled in natural waves and opted for a chic smokey eye makeup look which was paired with nude lipstick.

Kelly reshared a clip of her wearing the fabulous look on her Instagram Stories, and talking straight to the camera, she said: "Hey there I'm Kelly Ripa watch Watch What Happens Live tonight at 10pm, it's gonna be me!"

The doting mother made the announcement behind the scenes of the exciting show standing between two plush pink armchairs.

Kelly was a vision

On Thursday the star left fans speechless after telling a story about herself and her husband Mark Consuelos whilst they were in Las Vegas.

On an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, she recounted an incident that happened when the duo were filming out there when their children were young.

"Mark and I were…drinky-drinky, happy-happy," she recalled with a shy grin. "We go to our room. We had a babysitter, we went out for the night and they order room service. And the room service tray was outside, but there were all these really good french fries on the tray."

Kelly opened up about her new book on the show

Explaining that while she usually doesn't eat fries, in this instance: "I'm taking the fries and dunking them in the ketchup and I'm eating them."

Kelly continued: "Mark is swaying, he's trying to get the key to work and it won't work."

Kelly's story then continued with her noticing and also eating a chicken tender off the tray, even saying that she complained that "these kids don't eat anything."

At that point, the studio was in hysterics, which only grew once Kelly made the unfortunate revelation that they had been on the wrong floor the entire time.

The star and her husband have the funniest relationship

"And I'm eating some complete stranger's food off their room service tray!" she exclaimed, slumping into her chair in embarrassment as Ryan tried to laugh it off.

She added another detail that made the story even funnier, saying: "I don't know why I didn't notice the cigarette stamped out in the steak."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.